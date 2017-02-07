Kylie Minogue wins the fight over 'Ky...

Kylie Minogue wins the fight over 'Kylie' trademark

Read more: Iol.co.za

The 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' hitmaker lodged legal paperwork to stop the 19-year-old reality star's bit to obtain the rights to their moniker in February 2016, almost two years after the make-up guru had applied for the trademark, and it has now been revealed that Jenner has had her application rejected. However, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is said to be launching an appeal with the United States' Patent and Trademark Office as she wants to use Kylie for her own fashion and beauty line.

