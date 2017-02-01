Kylie Minogue has reportedly split with Joshua Sasse
The Can't Get You Out Of My Head singer, 48, met Joshua, 29, in 2015 on the set of US series Galavant, in which he stars and she was making a guest appearance. But according to The Sun, the Australian star has broken off the engagement because she suspects Joshua of cheating with another actress.
