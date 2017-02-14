Kevin Costner reveals racist recoil on Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard

Kevin Costner has revealed there was a racist backlash to casting Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard Kevin Costner says he was hit with criticism over casting Whitney Houston opposite him in The Bodyguard - because she was black. The cult 1992 romantic thriller starred Costner and Houston as a bodyguard and pop singer who fall in love, grossed $400 million at the US box office and even sparked a West End musical .

