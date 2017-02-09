The singer revealed she spent "the whole day crying" and collected two awards while believing she had the killer disease Kelly Clarkson has revealed she spent the night of the Grammys in 2006 believing she had cancer - after she was wrongly diagnosed. Yet she managed to keep it together get up on stage and collect two awards - Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for 'Since U Been Gone' and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Breakaway' - at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.