Katy Perry's dancing house took a tumble at the Brits and it was like Left Shark all over again

One of Katy Perry's backing dancer took an unfortunate tumble off the stage as the star performed at the Brit Awards, evoking all sorts of memories about the infamous Left Shark. The singer was joined by a dozen or so dancers dressed as white houses - as well as two giant skeleton puppets who were in freakishly similar clothes to Donald Trump and Theresa May - as she performed her single Chained To The Rhythm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.