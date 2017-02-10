Katy Perry Releases a oeChained to the Rhythma Single & Hamster-Focused Lyric Video

It's finally here - Katy Perry released her brand-new single, "Chained to the Rhythm," just after midnight last night, along with a lyric video that answers the age-old question: how do you prepare a meal for a hamster? It make sense, in the context of the song - the first off of Katy's forthcoming new album -which is all about being, as Katy sings, "Trapped in our white picket fence/Like ornaments." The song goes on: "So comfortable, we're living in a bubble/So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble," as an unseen someone's hands cook several tiny meals - a hamburger, and spaghetti and meatballs - in a tiny toy house, inhabited by a hamster who enjoys the meal while watching another hamster on a tiny TV, running on a wheel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.