Katy Perry Releases a oeChained to the Rhythma Single & Hamster-Focused Lyric Video
It's finally here - Katy Perry released her brand-new single, "Chained to the Rhythm," just after midnight last night, along with a lyric video that answers the age-old question: how do you prepare a meal for a hamster? It make sense, in the context of the song - the first off of Katy's forthcoming new album -which is all about being, as Katy sings, "Trapped in our white picket fence/Like ornaments." The song goes on: "So comfortable, we're living in a bubble/So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble," as an unseen someone's hands cook several tiny meals - a hamburger, and spaghetti and meatballs - in a tiny toy house, inhabited by a hamster who enjoys the meal while watching another hamster on a tiny TV, running on a wheel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ed Sheeran sang karaoke with Justin Bieber
|58 min
|Russian Ainu
|3
|Bon Jovi Kicks Off North American Tour
|14 hr
|jbjpeaches
|3
|Presley Wedding Ring Tops Auction Items (Jan '07)
|17 hr
|Pammmeeellla
|49
|Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06)
|18 hr
|Pammmeeellla
|1,537
|Journey drummer urges fans to not stop believin... (Oct '13)
|23 hr
|aq dragon
|7
|Well-known Christian musician comes to Incline (Aug '06)
|23 hr
|aq dragon
|49
|An Essay: Why Justin tops Elvis.
|Fri
|Alex
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC