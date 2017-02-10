Katherine Jackson accusing nephew of elder abuse
The younger Jackson has been employed as the driver for Mrs. Jackson, who is described as "the beloved, 86-year-old mother of nine children, her most famous son was the late Michael Jackson," in court documents obtained by CNN. Since the pop star's death in 2009, Mrs. Jackson alleges, her nephew has "manipulated' her and "preyed on her kindness."
