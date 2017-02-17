Kate Hudson is an 'old school' dater

Kate Hudson is an 'old school' dater

Kate Hudson is "old school" when it comes to dating and has so far resisted the urge to join a match-making app. The currently single actress - who was previously married to musician Chris Robinson and was also formerly engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy - has said she doesn't understand the interest in dating apps such as Tinder, Raya and Bumble, and thinks it is "crazy" how many "celebrity types" are signing up to meet people online.

