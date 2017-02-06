Kanye West deletes all tweets defending Trump meeting
Kanye West deleted all of his tweets defending his meeting with President Donald Trump sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning. West, who met with Trump at Trump Tower in December, explained his meeting with the then-President-elect in the series of now-deleted tweets amid intense backlash from fans and friends like John Legend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|22 min
|citizen
|137
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|3 hr
|Zayan
|2
|The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name
|10 hr
|jussayin
|2
|Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti...
|14 hr
|Catalina58
|1
|Lady Gaga avoids politics at Super Bowl halftim...
|14 hr
|girlcrush
|12
|10-Year-Old Girl Receives Video MP3 Player Load... (Dec '07)
|15 hr
|Phart Secretly
|309
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|19 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|209
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC