K.d. lang marks 'Constant Craving' anniversary with 17-city Canadian tour
Four-time Grammy winner k.d. lang will mark the success of her 1992 hit single "Constant Craving" and its album "Ingenue" with a 17-city Canadian tour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards MONTREAL - Four-time Grammy winner k.d. lang will mark the success of her 1992 hit single "Constant Craving" and its album "Ingenue" with a 17-city Canadian tour.
