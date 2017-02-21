K.d. lang marks 'Constant Craving' an...

K.d. lang marks 'Constant Craving' anniversary with 17-city Canadian tour

Four-time Grammy winner k.d. lang will mark the success of her 1992 hit single "Constant Craving" and its album "Ingenue" with a 17-city Canadian tour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards MONTREAL - Four-time Grammy winner k.d. lang will mark the success of her 1992 hit single "Constant Craving" and its album "Ingenue" with a 17-city Canadian tour.

