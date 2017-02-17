Justin Bieber investigated over alleged headbutting incident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it received a battery report allegedly involving the 22-year-old singer at around 2am on Saturday. A witness told officers that Justin was involved in separate altercations with two bartenders at a restaurant on Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name
|39 min
|NewGuy
|25
|Wade Robson & Why Many Molestation Victims Don'... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|The Power Of Mast...
|70
|Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16)
|Wed
|South Knox Hombre
|7
|Barry Manilow 2017 tour includes Nassau Coliseu...
|Wed
|leihsiachen
|1
|Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ...
|Feb 14
|Phil
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Wil...
|Feb 14
|Faloola Chong
|1
|The Grammy "Loophole" that Allowed Kelly Clarks...
|Feb 14
|Faloola Chong
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC