Justin Bieber blasted over deposition...

Justin Bieber blasted over deposition no-show

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 22-year-old singer was due to be deposed in Los Angeles earlier this month over a lawsuit which claims he and collaborator Skrillex used a "vocal riff" written by Casey Dienel, also known as White Hinterland, without permission on their track 'Sorry' but Justin was a no-show due to a reported illness. According to thetennessean.com , Dienel's lawyer said in a new filing: "Justin Bieber is not above the law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis: Trump An... 11 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Marty Lacker Dies 15 hr angiel 2
News Unpublished book claims Mick Jagger purchased c... 19 hr the lysergic monk 1
News Lindsay Lohan calls on Americans to support Don... 20 hr bgdb 1
News The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name 22 hr hail to the Trump... 29
News Rabbi Shmuley Boteach (Aug '10) 23 hr rabbi pizzo 12
News We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a... Fri BJ Fan 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,128 • Total comments across all topics: 278,990,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC