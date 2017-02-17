Justin Bieber blasted over deposition no-show
The 22-year-old singer was due to be deposed in Los Angeles earlier this month over a lawsuit which claims he and collaborator Skrillex used a "vocal riff" written by Casey Dienel, also known as White Hinterland, without permission on their track 'Sorry' but Justin was a no-show due to a reported illness. According to thetennessean.com , Dienel's lawyer said in a new filing: "Justin Bieber is not above the law.
