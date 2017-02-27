John Legend's songwriting has changed thanks to fatherhood
The 38-year-old singer-songwriter has claimed he has matured "a lot" over the past decade and he believes marrying his 31-year-old wife Chrissy Teigen and having 10-month-old daughter Luna has added "new perspectives" and "new layers" to his songs and their subject matter.
