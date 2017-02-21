Jack White launches vinyl record plant in Detroit

This Jan. 28, 2016 file photo shows musician Jack White, an executive producer of "American Epic," at the premiere of the four-part PBS music documentary series at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. White returns to his hometown of Detroit this weekend for the opening of a vinyl record pressing plant at his Third Man Records store, which he opened two years ago in a neighborhood that has been undergoing a revitalization since the city emerged from bankruptcy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.