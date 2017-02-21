Jack White launches vinyl record plan...

Jack White launches vinyl record plant in Detroit

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

This Jan. 28, 2016 file photo shows musician Jack White, an executive producer of "American Epic," at the premiere of the four-part PBS music documentary series at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. White returns to his hometown of Detroit this weekend for the opening of a vinyl record pressing plant at his Third Man Records store, which he opened two years ago in a neighborhood that has been undergoing a revitalization since the city emerged from bankruptcy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ... 3 hr BPT 2
News Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill... Fri 2brosewilder 37
News We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a... Thu BJ Fan 3
News DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir... Feb 23 aq dragon 1
News Nugent Might Rock The Senate Feb 23 inbred Genius 6
News Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15) Feb 23 Big_G 4
News Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled... Feb 22 Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,231 • Total comments across all topics: 279,143,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC