Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, Skrillex lead ACLU concert

12 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Outrage over President Donald Trump's travel ban has prompted a spring fundraising concert for the American Civil Liberties Union that will feature a diverse lineup, including Macklemore, Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Miguel and Skrillex. DJ and producer Zedd, a Russian-born immigrant, organized the April 3 concert called "Welcome!" at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

