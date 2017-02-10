Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, Skrillex lead ACLU concert

Outrage over President Donald Trump's travel ban has prompted a spring fundraising concert for the American Civil Liberties Union that will feature a diverse lineup, including Macklemore, Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Miguel and Skrillex. DJ and producer Zedd, a Russian-born immigrant, organized the April 3 concert called "Welcome!" at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

