Host Alec Baldwin, 'SNL' cast skewer Trump White House

Alec Baldwin, who has scored in guest shots on "Saturday Night Live" with his mocking impersonation of Donald Trump since the campaign's final weeks, presided Saturday night as guest host of the NBC comedy show, serving up yet another Trump masquerade. In his spoof, President Trump made good on a tweeted vow to "see you in court" directed at the three Ninth Circuit federal judges who last week refused to lift a stay preventing his immigration ban from being enforced.

