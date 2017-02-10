Hidden Figures star Janelle Monae say...

Hidden Figures star Janelle Monae says her mentor Prince was a 'huge feminist'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Borehamwood and Elstree Times

Janelle, who stars in the Oscar-nominated films Hidden Figures and Moonlight, described the Purple Rain hit-maker as a "champion for women". Prince featured on Janelle's 2013 song Givin Em What They Love and she performed a medley of his hits at the BET Awards last year, following his sudden death in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman Knocks Over Pope Benedict XVI At Christma... (Dec '09) 6 hr Phart Athletically 165
News Geffen Records Signs New Artist: Pope Benedict XVI (Jul '09) 6 hr Phart Piously 33
News Hundreds of undocumented immigrants arrested in US 14 hr Fighting the abuser 4
News Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh... 14 hr James Ridgeway 8
News Ed Sheeran sang karaoke with Justin Bieber 17 hr Russian Ainu 3
News Bon Jovi Kicks Off North American Tour Fri jbjpeaches 3
News Presley Wedding Ring Tops Auction Items (Jan '07) Fri Pammmeeellla 49
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,788,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC