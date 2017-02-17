Growing pains or game over for K-pop?
Seven South Korean pop groups have split up in the last 12 months -- two since the beginning of 2017 -- raising questions about the future of the manufactured and wildly popular music genre, which has taken Asia by storm. Mega group Wonder Girls released their final single last Friday.
