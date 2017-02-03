Gord Downie makes surprise appearance at Toronto concert
Blue Rodeo's Toronto concert at Massey Hall last night got a whole lot cooler when a surprise guest showed up to help sing the band's massive hit "We Are lost Together." This may make your morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BlogTO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|52 min
|Horacio
|201
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|7 hr
|Now_What-
|4
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|12 hr
|Fred Berg
|292
|Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16)
|Thu
|ConservativeCatho...
|3
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Ted Nugent: Obama Is A "Chimpanzee" and "Subhum... (Feb '14)
|Thu
|Ted Noogee - Simple
|666
|Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13)
|Thu
|Prince Phart
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC