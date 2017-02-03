Geri Horner shares first full snap of baby
The 44-year-old singer gave birth to her son Montague - whom she shares with her husband Christian Horner - two weeks ago on January 21, and has taken to the photo sharing website to share a loving photo of her and her beau holding their first child together. Whilst the sweet snap was the first full photo of Montague, the Spice Girls singer did share a photo of her son's foot when he was born as she announced his arrival to her 342,000 followers.
