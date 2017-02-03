Geri Horner shares first full snap of...

Geri Horner shares first full snap of baby

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 44-year-old singer gave birth to her son Montague - whom she shares with her husband Christian Horner - two weeks ago on January 21, and has taken to the photo sharing website to share a loving photo of her and her beau holding their first child together. Whilst the sweet snap was the first full photo of Montague, the Spice Girls singer did share a photo of her son's foot when he was born as she announced his arrival to her 342,000 followers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mosques open doors to let people find out about... 58 min brian 1
News Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09) 3 hr Phart While a Child 135
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 3 hr Mikey 224
News TX Rape Victims Forced to Pay for Their Own Rap... (May '09) 3 hr Phart Like a Texan 721
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) 6 hr Savannah Snitch 8
News The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name 13 hr Hi 1
News Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017 13 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,811 • Total comments across all topics: 278,591,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC