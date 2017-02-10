George Michael's former partner shares sombre Valentine's messages
Fadi Fawaz has posted a sombre Valentine's Day message less than two months after the death of his former partner, singer George Michael. In a Twitter post, which he described as a "self-portrait", he shared a photo of a rose held in front of a man's face with the caption: "Unhappy Valentines Dead."
