George Michael's former partner shares sombre Valentine's messages

Fadi Fawaz has posted a sombre Valentine's Day message less than two months after the death of his former partner, singer George Michael. In a Twitter post, which he described as a "self-portrait", he shared a photo of a rose held in front of a man's face with the caption: "Unhappy Valentines Dead."

