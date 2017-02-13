George Michael's family call for inve...

George Michael's family call for investigation over leaked 999 call

13 hrs ago

George Michael's partner Fadi Fawaz said he found the star dead when he arrived to wake him at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day Members of George Michael's family say they want a full investigation into how a 999 call made after his death was apparently leaked. A statement issued by solicitors acting on their behalf said his loved ones are "truly appalled" that the audio recording was made public.

