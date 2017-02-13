George Michael's family call for investigation over leaked 999 call
George Michael's partner Fadi Fawaz said he found the star dead when he arrived to wake him at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day Members of George Michael's family say they want a full investigation into how a 999 call made after his death was apparently leaked. A statement issued by solicitors acting on their behalf said his loved ones are "truly appalled" that the audio recording was made public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Host Alec Baldwin, 'SNL' cast skewer Trump Whit...
|44 min
|Mikey
|9
|Ed Sheeran sang karaoke with Justin Bieber
|9 hr
|Ainu
|4
|Woman Knocks Over Pope Benedict XVI At Christma... (Dec '09)
|21 hr
|Phart Athletically
|165
|Geffen Records Signs New Artist: Pope Benedict XVI (Jul '09)
|21 hr
|Phart Piously
|33
|Hundreds of undocumented immigrants arrested in US
|Sat
|Fighting the abuser
|4
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|Sat
|James Ridgeway
|8
|Bon Jovi Kicks Off North American Tour
|Fri
|jbjpeaches
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC