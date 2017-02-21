Genius or distraction? Peter Kay splits opinion on Let It Shine
Comedian Peter Kay replaced an ailing Robbie Williams as guest judge in the Let It Shine final, but his appearance split viewers' opinion. Peter arrived in the studio for the BBC One singing contest dressed as X Factor contestant Honey G - calling himself Honey P. Fans of the series, which is searching for a boyband to perform in a musical inspired by Take That's songs, could not agree on whether it was a genius casting or a distraction from the competition.
