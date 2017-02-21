Genius or distraction? Peter Kay spli...

Genius or distraction? Peter Kay splits opinion on Let It Shine

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Comedian Peter Kay replaced an ailing Robbie Williams as guest judge in the Let It Shine final, but his appearance split viewers' opinion. Peter arrived in the studio for the BBC One singing contest dressed as X Factor contestant Honey G - calling himself Honey P. Fans of the series, which is searching for a boyband to perform in a musical inspired by Take That's songs, could not agree on whether it was a genius casting or a distraction from the competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ... 16 hr BPT 2
News Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill... Fri 2brosewilder 37
News We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a... Thu BJ Fan 3
News DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir... Feb 23 aq dragon 1
News Nugent Might Rock The Senate Feb 23 inbred Genius 6
News Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15) Feb 23 Big_G 4
News Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled... Feb 22 Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,526 • Total comments across all topics: 279,156,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC