Frank Ocean slams Grammy producer after criticism
Frank Ocean has taken shots at producers of the Grammy Awards over their criticism of his performance at the 2013 edition of the show. Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich tells Rolling Stone's Music Now podcast that Ocean's vision for the performance was "faulty."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Marty Lacker Dies
|5 hr
|Doodi
|1
|Couple tries to sell baby at Walmart; 'Save Mor... (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|Phartalingus
|106
|Bare Feet Get Baby Booted from Burger King (Aug '09)
|7 hr
|Pizza Burger Phart
|286
|Lady Gaga enjoys Billboard boost after headlini...
|8 hr
|USA
|2
|Have Beer Your Way, At Burger King (Jan '10)
|8 hr
|Beerburger Phart
|418
|Host Alec Baldwin, 'SNL' cast skewer Trump Whit...
|15 hr
|TRUMP a CLOWN
|10
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC