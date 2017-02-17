Frances Bean Cobain marks dad Kurt Co...

Frances Bean Cobain marks dad Kurt Cobain's birthday with tribute

Frances Bean Cobain has paid a touching tribute to her late father Kurt Cobain on what would have been his 50th birthday. The Nirvana frontman - who committed suicide in 1994 at the age of 27 - was born on February 20, 1967 and his 24-year-old daughter took to Instagram simply thanking her father for giving her "the gift of life".

