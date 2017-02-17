Frances Bean Cobain marks dad Kurt Cobain's birthday with tribute
Frances Bean Cobain has paid a touching tribute to her late father Kurt Cobain on what would have been his 50th birthday. The Nirvana frontman - who committed suicide in 1994 at the age of 27 - was born on February 20, 1967 and his 24-year-old daughter took to Instagram simply thanking her father for giving her "the gift of life".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion
|57 min
|Parden Pard
|1
|Wade Robson & Why Many Molestation Victims Don'... (Jun '13)
|14 hr
|Spotted Wee
|72
|Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis: Trump An...
|Sat
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Marty Lacker Dies
|Sat
|angiel
|2
|Unpublished book claims Mick Jagger purchased c...
|Feb 18
|the lysergic monk
|1
|Lindsay Lohan calls on Americans to support Don...
|Feb 18
|bgdb
|1
|The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name
|Feb 18
|hail to the Trump...
|29
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC