Former homeless advocate admits to ru...

Former homeless advocate admits to running drug market

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A New Jersey man whose job once included helping homeless addicts get drug treatment has admitted to overseeing a drug ring that sold heroin and crack cocaine. Harold "Hal" Miller was previously a program coordinator at a homeless shelter in Camden partly funded by rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) 45 min Fred Berg 292
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 3 hr Frogface Kate 182
News Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16) 14 hr ConservativeCatho... 3
News Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017 19 hr BPT 1
News Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh... Thu Well Well 3
News Ted Nugent: Obama Is A "Chimpanzee" and "Subhum... (Feb '14) Thu Ted Noogee - Simple 666
News Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13) Thu Prince Phart 5
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,164 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC