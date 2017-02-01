Former homeless advocate admits to running drug market
A New Jersey man whose job once included helping homeless addicts get drug treatment has admitted to overseeing a drug ring that sold heroin and crack cocaine. Harold "Hal" Miller was previously a program coordinator at a homeless shelter in Camden partly funded by rock star Jon Bon Jovi.
