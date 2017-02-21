Foo Fighters announced as Glastonbury Festival headliners
American rock band Foo Fighters have been announced as headliners for the last night of this year's Glastonbury Festival. Performing at a free concert in Frome, Somerset, on Friday, they announced they would take over the event's Pyramid stage on Saturday June 25. Fans who were not fortunate enough to attend the gig at the Cheese and Grain were able to tune into the announcement via a live stream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ...
|6 min
|BPT
|2
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill...
|22 hr
|2brosewilder
|37
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|Thu
|BJ Fan
|3
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Thu
|aq dragon
|1
|Nugent Might Rock The Senate
|Thu
|inbred Genius
|6
|Ted Nugent: President Trump 'would kick ass and... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Big_G
|4
|Lindsay Lohan claims she was 'racially profiled...
|Feb 22
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC