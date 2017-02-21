Foo Fighters announced as Glastonbury...

Foo Fighters announced as Glastonbury Festival headliners

American rock band Foo Fighters have been announced as headliners for the last night of this year's Glastonbury Festival. Performing at a free concert in Frome, Somerset, on Friday, they announced they would take over the event's Pyramid stage on Saturday June 25. Fans who were not fortunate enough to attend the gig at the Cheese and Grain were able to tune into the announcement via a live stream.

