Fans anger at touts after Manchester Ed Sheeran tickets sell out in minutes

19 hrs ago

ED Sheeran fans have hit out at online touts after tickets to the British pop star's UK tour were being sold for up to A 1,000 each just minutes after going on sale. The singer-songwriter has teamed up with face value ticket platform Twickets for his April and May concerts, which includes two nights at Manchester Arena.

Chicago, IL

