Enter soundman: Mics fixed, Metallica heads out on tour
The good news: 26 million people were glued to their TV sets Sunday night as heavy metal heroes Metallica gave their genre a rare appearance on network television.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Manilow 2017 tour includes Nassau Coliseu...
|2 hr
|leihsiachen
|1
|The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name
|14 hr
|Bart Simons
|4
|Adele dedicates album win to Beyonce: Why mega ...
|16 hr
|Phil
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Wil...
|22 hr
|Faloola Chong
|1
|The Grammy "Loophole" that Allowed Kelly Clarks...
|22 hr
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Kelly Clarkson falsely told she had cancer
|22 hr
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Host Alec Baldwin, 'SNL' cast skewer Trump Whit...
|23 hr
|Absentee Ballot
|11
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC