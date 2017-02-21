Emeli Sande: I want to have children

The 29-year-old singer - who has been single after she divorced her teenage sweetheart Adam Gouraguine after just one year of marriage in 2014 - has opened up about her desire to have children and readily admits she's on the lookout for the "right person". Speaking at the 2017 BRIT Awards at The O2 in London on Wednesday night , Emeli was asked what her next big challenge is to which she replied: "I'd like to have children - with the right person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.