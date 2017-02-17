Ed Sheeran will play the Royal Albert...

Ed Sheeran will play the Royal Albert Hall next month in aid of teenage cancer patients

Secondary ticketing site Viagogo have been accused of "moral repugnance" over a decision to resell tickets to an Ed Sheeran cancer charity gig. The website is advertising circle seats at the Royal Albert Hall concert next month, which is in aid of teenage cancer patients, for up to A 5,000.

