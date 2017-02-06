Ed Sheeran latest act announced as pe...

Ed Sheeran latest act announced as performing at Brit Awards

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Ed Sheeran will take to the stage at the Brit Awards after dominating the charts with his two comeback singles. The singer will join Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars, Little Mix and Skepta on the bill for the star-studded ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti... 1 hr Catalina58 1
News Lady Gaga avoids politics at Super Bowl halftim... 1 hr girlcrush 12
News 10-Year-Old Girl Receives Video MP3 Player Load... (Dec '07) 2 hr Phart Secretly 309
News Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09) 5 hr Guest 136
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 6 hr Dee Dee Dee 241
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? 9 hr barry 1
News Mosques open doors to let people find out about... 11 hr MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,629 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC