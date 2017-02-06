Ed Sheeran latest act announced as performing at Brit Awards
Ed Sheeran will take to the stage at the Brit Awards after dominating the charts with his two comeback singles. The singer will join Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars, Little Mix and Skepta on the bill for the star-studded ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti...
|1 hr
|Catalina58
|1
|Lady Gaga avoids politics at Super Bowl halftim...
|1 hr
|girlcrush
|12
|10-Year-Old Girl Receives Video MP3 Player Load... (Dec '07)
|2 hr
|Phart Secretly
|309
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|5 hr
|Guest
|136
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|6 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|241
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|9 hr
|barry
|1
|Mosques open doors to let people find out about...
|11 hr
|MUSLAMIC WHACK JOBs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC