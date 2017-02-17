Drake blasts Kanye West, Meek Mill and Grammy Awards
Last year, during a concert on his 'Saint Pablo' tour, Kanye slammed Drake and DJ Khaled, claiming their music was overplayed on radio stations, and Drake admitted he was puzzled by the comments. During an interview on OVO Radio with DJ Semtex, Drake said: "I think everybody has their own little things going on, I'm not really sure what he's referring to half the time, cos in the same breath, I went from being... like working on a project with him, to him sorta publicly s****ing on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much.
