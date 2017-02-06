DNCE performs at the Dome at Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Joe Jonas and his DNCE bandmates are all about having fun and making the funk/pop dance music their group is known for. So why are they seen in the living room of an elegant but stuffy-looking mansion on the cover of their 2016 debut album? "The last two years DNCE has had amazing experiences, and so it's always very hilarious to see us in a setting that may be a little posh," Jonas, frontman for the band behind the massive global hit, "Cake by the Ocean" , said in a phone interview.
