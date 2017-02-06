DNCE performs at the Dome at Oakdale ...

DNCE performs at the Dome at Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Joe Jonas and his DNCE bandmates are all about having fun and making the funk/pop dance music their group is known for. So why are they seen in the living room of an elegant but stuffy-looking mansion on the cover of their 2016 debut album? "The last two years DNCE has had amazing experiences, and so it's always very hilarious to see us in a setting that may be a little posh," Jonas, frontman for the band behind the massive global hit, "Cake by the Ocean" , said in a phone interview.

Chicago, IL

