David Clayton-Thomas takes on Junos for snubbing his album
The former lead singer of Blood, Sweat & Tears took to Facebook this week and complained that 2016's "Canadiana" was ignored by Canada's top music awards. "We were absolutely certain this record was such a quality piece of work by a group of fine artists that it couldn't escape attention by the Junos."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bon Jovi Kicks Off North American Tour
|2 hr
|LA Fan
|2
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|18 hr
|Now_What-
|6
|Tennessee anti-abortion groups at crossroads on...
|Wed
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|Our ISS Astronauts Drink Recycled Russian Pee (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Space Phart
|10
|Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16)
|Tue
|Bakker
|6
|Lady Gaga avoids politics at Super Bowl halftim...
|Tue
|PayupSucka
|13
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|Tue
|America Gentleman...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC