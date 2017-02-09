David Clayton-Thomas takes on Junos f...

David Clayton-Thomas takes on Junos for snubbing his album

The former lead singer of Blood, Sweat & Tears took to Facebook this week and complained that 2016's "Canadiana" was ignored by Canada's top music awards. "We were absolutely certain this record was such a quality piece of work by a group of fine artists that it couldn't escape attention by the Junos."

