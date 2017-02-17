David Cassidy fighting memory loss, wants to 'enjoy life'
Former "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy says he's struggling with memory loss. The 66-year-old actor-singer tells People magazine his family has a history of dementia and he had sensed "this was coming."
