David Bowie is favourite for the British male solo artist award
David Bowie is the favourite to be handed the British male solo artist prize at Wednesday's Brit Awards - just over a year after his death. The Starman is expected to win the prize for the third time following successes in 1984 and 2014 and is tipped to take the British album gong.
