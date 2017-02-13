David Bowie awarded posthumous Grammy...

David Bowie awarded posthumous Grammy for Blackstar album

Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

The British musician, who died from cancer in January 2016 aged 69, won the award for best engineered non-classical album. The award was announced during a non-televised ceremony ahead of the main show at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

