David Bowie awarded posthumous Grammy for Blackstar album
The British musician, who died from cancer in January 2016 aged 69, won the award for best engineered non-classical album. The award was announced during a non-televised ceremony ahead of the main show at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.
