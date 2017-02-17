Could Kylie be in line to host the new Blind Date?
Kylie Minogue is the latest star to have been tipped as a possible new host for the return of matchmaking show Blind Date. According to a report in The Sun, the show's creators have been discussing whether it would be possible to get the All The Lovers singer on board following her recent split from fiance Joshua Sasse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wade Robson & Why Many Molestation Victims Don'... (Jun '13)
|55 min
|The Power Of Mast...
|71
|Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis: Trump An...
|20 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Marty Lacker Dies
|Sat
|angiel
|2
|Unpublished book claims Mick Jagger purchased c...
|Sat
|the lysergic monk
|1
|Lindsay Lohan calls on Americans to support Don...
|Sat
|bgdb
|1
|The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name
|Sat
|hail to the Trump...
|29
|Rabbi Shmuley Boteach (Aug '10)
|Sat
|rabbi pizzo
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC