Could Kylie be in line to host the new Blind Date?

14 hrs ago

Kylie Minogue is the latest star to have been tipped as a possible new host for the return of matchmaking show Blind Date. According to a report in The Sun, the show's creators have been discussing whether it would be possible to get the All The Lovers singer on board following her recent split from fiance Joshua Sasse.

