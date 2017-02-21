Coldplay confirm no concerts are plan...

Coldplay confirm no concerts are planned for their Middle East trip

Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Coldplay have cleared up speculation of concerts in Israel and Palestine, telling fans they are just visiting to listen and learn. Frontman Chris Martin shared a selfie of the group on their travels with a statement denying any plans to perform or sign a new contract.

