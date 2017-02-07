Christie Brinkley returns to SI Swimsuit Issue at age 63
Model Christie Brinkley is returning to the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 63 and this time she's appearing with her two daughters. Brinkley will appear with 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, her daughter with singer Billy Joel, and 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook, in the issue coming out this month.
