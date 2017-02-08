Chrissy Teigen involved in a car accident
The 31-year-old model - who has nine-month-old daughter Luna with her husband John Legend - was a passenger in a vehicle which was hit in Hollywood, California, on Tuesday evening , but thankfully the brunette beauty was not hurt in the crash. According to E! News, an unnamed suspect was arrested on a misdemeanor hit and run charge in connection with the altercation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Bon Jovi Kicks Off North American Tour
|3 hr
|BJ Fan
|1
|Tennessee anti-abortion groups at crossroads on...
|8 hr
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|Our ISS Astronauts Drink Recycled Russian Pee (Aug '15)
|22 hr
|Space Phart
|10
|Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16)
|Tue
|Bakker
|6
|Lady Gaga avoids politics at Super Bowl halftim...
|Tue
|PayupSucka
|13
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|Tue
|America Gentleman...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC