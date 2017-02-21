Cheryl moves into Liam Payne's house
The 'Crazy Stupid Love' hitmaker - who is expecting her first child with the former One Direction singer - has reportedly had the last of her belongings taken from the Hertfordshire home she previously shared with second husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini as the couple want to raise their child in the 23-year-old star's Surrey home. The 33-year-old singer's mother Joan Callaghan and brother Garry Tweedy were pictured helping out with the move as Cheryl's belongings were taken away from the property by a van.
