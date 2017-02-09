Canadian rapper Drake beats Bowie and Adele to global recording artist award
Canadian rapper Drake has been named the Global Recording Artist of the Year for 2016, beating the late David Bowie and British singer-songwriter Adele, thanks to his mammoth streaming and sales accomplishments. The musician enjoyed a hugely successful year with his fourth studio album Views, which topped the UK chart as well as many around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|15 hr
|Now_What-
|6
|Bon Jovi Kicks Off North American Tour
|Wed
|BJ Fan
|1
|Tennessee anti-abortion groups at crossroads on...
|Wed
|Cadaverously old ...
|1
|Our ISS Astronauts Drink Recycled Russian Pee (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Space Phart
|10
|Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16)
|Tue
|Bakker
|6
|Lady Gaga avoids politics at Super Bowl halftim...
|Tue
|PayupSucka
|13
|Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017
|Tue
|America Gentleman...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC