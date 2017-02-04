Bruno Mars slays at pre-Super Bowl co...

Bruno Mars slays at pre-Super Bowl concert in Houston

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Bruno Mars performing at the 2016 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles. Mars was in top form at a pre-Super Bowl show in Houston Friday night, Feb. 3, 2017, matching the energy he showed when he hit the stage at halftime last year and in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 31 min crucifiedguy 215
News Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017 10 hr America Gentleman... 2
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... 17 hr Okie 1
News Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh... Fri Now_What- 4
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Fri Fred Berg 292
News Donald Trump and His Angry Voters are Furtherin... (May '16) Thu ConservativeCatho... 3
News Ted Nugent: Obama Is A "Chimpanzee" and "Subhum... (Feb '14) Feb 2 Ted Noogee - Simple 666
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,379 • Total comments across all topics: 278,564,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC