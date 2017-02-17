Brooklyn Beckham: I didn't realise my parents were famous until I was 13
The 17-year-old star - who is the eldest son of soccer star David Beckham and pop star turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham - has confessed he only realised how famous they were when he went to a football game with his father at the age of 13. He told the Spring issue of Wonderland magazine: "I didn't actually know that they were big until I was about 13 ... I went to a football game and people were shouting my dad's name and I was like, 'What?! Oh my God.' I don't look at them like that."
