Britney Spears thanks fans for support after her niece is released from hospital

Britney Spears has thanked fans for their support after her niece Maddie was released from hospital after an accident in the grounds of the family home in Louisiana. The eight-year-old, who is the daughter of her sister Jamie Lynn, travelled home in a helicopter from hospital in New Orleans.

