Britney Spears reveals niece Maddie is making progress after accident
Britney Spears has let her fans know that her eight-year-old niece Maddie is doing well after an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle. The pop star, whose actress sister Jamie Lynn Spears is Maddie's mother, wrote a post on Instagram and Twitter to reveal her joy at the youngster's progress.
Read more at Salisbury Journal.
