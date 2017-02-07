Britney breaks silence over niece's a...

Britney breaks silence over niece's accident

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Britney Spears has asked fans for their "wishes and prayers" after her eight-year-old niece was injured in an ATV accident. Maddie, the daughter of Britney's sister Jamie Lynn, was taken to hospital on Sunday after the vehicle she was in drove into a pond on a property in Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crowd member twerks at Pharrell at Glastonbury ... (Jul '15) 34 min Layla 3
New Video From Jon Campos & The Incurables - Tr... 44 min Eve_Langdon 1
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 4 hr Alex 218
News Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09) 6 hr citizen 137
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio 9 hr Zayan 2
News The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name 16 hr jussayin 2
News Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti... 20 hr Catalina58 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,169 • Total comments across all topics: 278,643,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC