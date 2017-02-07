Britney breaks silence over niece's accident
Britney Spears has asked fans for their "wishes and prayers" after her eight-year-old niece was injured in an ATV accident. Maddie, the daughter of Britney's sister Jamie Lynn, was taken to hospital on Sunday after the vehicle she was in drove into a pond on a property in Louisiana.
