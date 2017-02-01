British music producer who featured on Kanye West album says he would not back Grammys boycott
A British music producer who featured on Kanye West's Grammy-nominated album says it would be "silly to miss out" on the awards show amid reports the rap superstar will boycott the event. Adnan Khan, known as Menace, helped produce a track on Life Of Pablo, which is nominated for rap album of the year at the ceremony on February 12. TMZ reported that Kanye and fellow music stars Drake and Justin Bieber plan to miss the Grammys despite receiving multiple nominations, claiming the event is no longer relevant.
