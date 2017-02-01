British music producer who featured o...

British music producer who featured on Kanye West album says he would not back Grammys boycott

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

A British music producer who featured on Kanye West's Grammy-nominated album says it would be "silly to miss out" on the awards show amid reports the rap superstar will boycott the event. Adnan Khan, known as Menace, helped produce a track on Life Of Pablo, which is nominated for rap album of the year at the ceremony on February 12. TMZ reported that Kanye and fellow music stars Drake and Justin Bieber plan to miss the Grammys despite receiving multiple nominations, claiming the event is no longer relevant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gathering of the Vibes will not take place in 2017 13 min BPT 1
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 2 hr Horacio 169
News Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh... 6 hr Well Well 3
News Ted Nugent: Obama Is A "Chimpanzee" and "Subhum... (Feb '14) 10 hr Ted Noogee - Simple 666
News Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13) 14 hr Prince Phart 5
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) 19 hr Dirk 25
News Nickelback returns with new single 'Feed the Ma... Wed cant Wynne 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC